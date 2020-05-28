Two Stocks To Tuck Away: MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

The shares of MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $1 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MoneyGram International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Outperform the MGI stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. Feltl & Co. was of a view that MGI is Hold in its latest report on January 30, 2017. First Analysis Sec thinks that MGI is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.06.

The shares of the company added by 10.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.04 while ending the day at $2.34. During the trading session, a total of 5.15 million shares were traded which represents a -206.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.68 million shares. MGI had ended its last session trading at $2.12. MGI 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $6.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MoneyGram International Inc. generated 131.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 242.86%. MoneyGram International Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on July 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.97% to reach $13.33/share. It started the day trading at $11.23 and traded between $10.11 and $10.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRWD’s 50-day SMA is 10.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.81. The stock has a high of $14.10 for the year while the low is $7.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.59%, as 25.17M MGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.21% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more IRWD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 340,598 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,064,270 shares of IRWD, with a total valuation of $220,642,700. Brown Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more IRWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $179,608,490 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 2.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,880,141 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -429,060 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $158,801,410. In the same vein, Sarissa Capital Management LP decreased its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,218,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,525,000 shares and is now valued at $135,250,000. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.