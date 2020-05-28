Two Stocks To Tuck Away: International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM), Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

The shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2014. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Thomas Weisel Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2009. That day the Thomas Weisel set price target on the stock to $6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.78.

The shares of the company added by 21.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.63 while ending the day at $0.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -236.56% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. THM had ended its last session trading at $0.66. THM 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $0.78.

The International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. generated 6.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.2633 and traded between $0.248 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCR’s 50-day SMA is 0.2563 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8951. The stock has a high of $3.25 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.59%, as 7.60M THM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.30% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 866.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HCR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -837 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,445,015 shares of HCR, with a total valuation of $1,067,955. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $940,561 worth of shares.

Similarly, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by 0.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 659,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,401 shares of Hi-Crush Inc. which are valued at $204,579. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 106,808 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 657,933 shares and is now valued at $203,959. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Hi-Crush Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.