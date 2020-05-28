Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

The shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Embraer S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2020. UBS was of a view that ERJ is Neutral in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that ERJ is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.04.

The shares of the company added by 9.78% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.14 while ending the day at $5.50. During the trading session, a total of 7.87 million shares were traded which represents a -134.09% decline from the average session volume which is 3.36 million shares. ERJ had ended its last session trading at $5.01. Embraer S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERJ 52-week low price stands at $3.99 while its 52-week high price is $20.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Embraer S.A. generated 1.16 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Embraer S.A. has the potential to record -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 14, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Maxim Group also rated APDN as Reiterated on May 13, 2016, with its price target of $9 suggesting that APDN could down by -27.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.75% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.94 and traded between $9.74 and $10.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APDN’s 50-day SMA is 6.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.81. The stock has a high of $26.80 for the year while the low is $2.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 182325.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.60%, as 212,591 ERJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.26% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 180.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 150.25% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APDN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $709,328 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 72,512 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1 shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. which are valued at $498,883. In the same vein, Ionic Capital Management LLC decreased its Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 70,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 70,000 shares and is now valued at $481,600. Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.