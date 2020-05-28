Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST), Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

The shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Dougherty & Company was of a view that TAST is Buy in its latest report on May 09, 2019. SunTrust thinks that TAST is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 376.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.90.

The shares of the company added by 13.63% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.13 while ending the day at $4.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a 3.39% incline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. TAST had ended its last session trading at $4.11. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 TAST 52-week low price stands at $0.98 while its 52-week high price is $9.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. generated 41.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 118.42%. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on July 11, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $0.43 and traded between $0.401 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JAGX's 50-day SMA is 0.4854 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7507. The stock has a high of $17.00 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 488265.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -38.49%, as 300,332 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.65% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 728.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.61% over the last six months.

Wedbush Securities, Inc. (Investm… meanwhile bought more JAGX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,859 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Jaguar Health Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,283 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Jaguar Health Inc. which are valued at $13,809. Following these latest developments, around 10.37% of Jaguar Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.