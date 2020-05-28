Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL), American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

The shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookline Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $17. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that BRKL is Buy in its latest report on December 20, 2018. Sandler O’Neill thinks that BRKL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.86.

The shares of the company added by 8.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.88 while ending the day at $10.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -120.88% decline from the average session volume which is 0.45 million shares. BRKL had ended its last session trading at $9.58. Brookline Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $828.23 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.90, with a beta of 0.79. BRKL 52-week low price stands at $8.13 while its 52-week high price is $16.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 208.7%. Brookline Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Loop Capital also rated AEO as Downgrade on April 15, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that AEO could down by -1.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.08% to reach $10.13/share. It started the day trading at $10.385 and traded between $9.84 and $10.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEO’s 50-day SMA is 8.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.28. The stock has a high of $19.90 for the year while the low is $6.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.00%, as 25.67M BRKL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.36% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.20, while the P/B ratio is 1.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AEO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -864,436 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,258,479 shares of AEO, with a total valuation of $129,254,908. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $118,505,260 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares by 3.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,683,689 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -475,170 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. which are valued at $92,885,328. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 485,057 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,592,120 shares and is now valued at $68,307,354. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.