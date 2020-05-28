Ride Out The Next Market Storm With The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX), Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

The shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has been pegged with a rating of Negative by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that GBX is Overweight in its latest report on September 16, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that GBX is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.33.

The shares of the company added by 10.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.0604 while ending the day at $24.08. During the trading session, a total of 0.94 million shares were traded which represents a -49.64% decline from the average session volume which is 0.63 million shares. GBX had ended its last session trading at $21.86. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $786.48 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.42, with a beta of 1.64. GBX 52-week low price stands at $12.89 while its 52-week high price is $34.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Greenbrier Companies Inc. generated 178.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -93.48%. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has the potential to record 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on November 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $0.5201 and traded between $0.435 and $0.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOC’s 50-day SMA is 0.3736 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5251. The stock has a high of $1.62 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -49.14%, as 1.00M GBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of Biocept Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 43.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more BIOC shares, increasing its portfolio by 298.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,366,584 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,824,328 shares of BIOC, with a total valuation of $702,366. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BIOC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $185,711 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barclays Capital, Inc. increased its Biocept Inc. shares by 3,939,100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 236,352 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 236,346 shares of Biocept Inc. which are valued at $90,996. Following these latest developments, around 0.03% of Biocept Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.