Ride Out The Next Market Storm With M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC), HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

The shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $42 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MDC is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that MDC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.59.

The shares of the company added by 9.49% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $34.5802 while ending the day at $36.69. During the trading session, a total of 0.53 million shares were traded which represents a 31.21% incline from the average session volume which is 0.77 million shares. MDC had ended its last session trading at $33.51. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.62, with a beta of 1.48. MDC 52-week low price stands at $15.75 while its 52-week high price is $48.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The M.D.C. Holdings Inc. generated 424.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -53.57%. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on September 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.56% to reach $53.00/share. It started the day trading at $40.90 and traded between $39.28 and $40.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HDB’s 50-day SMA is 38.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.30. The stock has a high of $65.76 for the year while the low is $29.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.76%, as 4.38M MDC shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 78.88, while the P/B ratio is 13.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The WCM Investment Management LLC bought more HDB shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The WCM Investment Management LLC purchasing 1,171,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,871,281 shares of HDB, with a total valuation of $991,470,031. GQG Partners LLC meanwhile bought more HDB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $954,929,406 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its HDFC Bank Limited shares by 5.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,028,636 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 934,139 shares of HDFC Bank Limited which are valued at $738,191,371. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its HDFC Bank Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 367,038 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,275,402 shares and is now valued at $618,838,677. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of HDFC Bank Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.