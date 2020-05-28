Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

The shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Outperform the LL stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $10. Wedbush was of a view that LL is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that LL is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.62.

The shares of the company added by 9.02% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.66 while ending the day at $9.55. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a -43.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. LL had ended its last session trading at $8.76. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $269.98 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.97, with a beta of 2.25. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 LL 52-week low price stands at $3.77 while its 52-week high price is $13.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. generated 8.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 130.36%. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. DA Davidson also rated SBH as Downgrade on November 14, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SBH could down by -43.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.24% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.73 and traded between $12.96 and $13.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBH’s 50-day SMA is 9.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.88. The stock has a high of $21.98 for the year while the low is $6.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.07%, as 19.48M LL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.05% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more SBH shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 5,270,375 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,603,500 shares of SBH, with a total valuation of $200,059,985. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more SBH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,634,255 worth of shares.

Similarly, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares by 2.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,935,975 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 285,371 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. which are valued at $125,608,317. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 488,466 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,231,861 shares and is now valued at $118,771,370. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.