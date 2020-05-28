Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ), Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

The shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cosan Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. JP Morgan was of a view that CZZ is Overweight in its latest report on February 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that CZZ is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $78.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.80.

The shares of the company added by 8.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.38 while ending the day at $13.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a -4.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.28 million shares. CZZ had ended its last session trading at $12.56. Cosan Limited currently has a market cap of $3.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.31, with a beta of 1.42. Cosan Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CZZ 52-week low price stands at $8.56 while its 52-week high price is $23.70.

The Cosan Limited generated 1.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Cosan Limited has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.98% to reach $14.78/share. It started the day trading at $15.445 and traded between $14.56 and $15.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASB’s 50-day SMA is 12.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.30. The stock has a high of $22.60 for the year while the low is $10.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.91%, as 2.52M CZZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.99% of Associated Banc-Corp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ASB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 263,542 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,618,719 shares of ASB, with a total valuation of $220,848,687. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ASB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $192,183,739 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Associated Banc-Corp shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,176,343 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,665 shares of Associated Banc-Corp which are valued at $158,033,490. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Associated Banc-Corp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 162,680 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,204,933 shares and is now valued at $87,737,753. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Associated Banc-Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.