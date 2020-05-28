Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD), Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

The shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $94 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cantel Medical Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2018. The Benchmark Company was of a view that CMD is Hold in its latest report on June 09, 2017. Raymond James thinks that CMD is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.01.

The shares of the company added by 11.36% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $37.525 while ending the day at $41.17. During the trading session, a total of 0.97 million shares were traded which represents a -9.14% decline from the average session volume which is 0.89 million shares. CMD had ended its last session trading at $36.97. Cantel Medical Corp. currently has a market cap of $1.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 81.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 29.53, with a beta of 1.17. Cantel Medical Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CMD 52-week low price stands at $20.81 while its 52-week high price is $93.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cantel Medical Corp. generated 58.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.84%. Cantel Medical Corp. has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $1.49 and traded between $1.34 and $1.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLRB’s 50-day SMA is 1.4456 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9228. The stock has a high of $3.33 for the year while the low is $1.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 917.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6079.72%, as 56,668 CMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.01% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 147.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.62% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 920,000 shares of CLRB, with a total valuation of $1,569,520. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CLRB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $395,966 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. decreased its Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 87,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $149,275. In the same vein, FNY Capital Management LP decreased its Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 69,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 69,600 shares and is now valued at $118,738. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.