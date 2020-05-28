Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC), Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

The shares of SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SunCoke Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on April 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Clarksons Platou was of a view that SXC is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2018. FBR & Co. thinks that SXC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.22.

The shares of the company added by 9.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.15 while ending the day at $3.46. During the trading session, a total of 0.79 million shares were traded which represents a 21.37% incline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. SXC had ended its last session trading at $3.17. SunCoke Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 SXC 52-week low price stands at $2.33 while its 52-week high price is $9.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SunCoke Energy Inc. generated 235.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. SunCoke Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $2.83 and traded between $2.53 and $2.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGEN’s 50-day SMA is 2.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.09. The stock has a high of $4.57 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.93%, as 16.91M SXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.57% of Agenus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more AGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 47.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 4,220,234 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,096,625 shares of AGEN, with a total valuation of $34,902,506. Cormorant Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more AGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,445,005 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Agenus Inc. shares by 1.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,066,448 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -93,996 shares of Agenus Inc. which are valued at $21,497,084. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Agenus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 37,903 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,545,733 shares and is now valued at $14,779,378. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Agenus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.