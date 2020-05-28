Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

The shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $16 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seritage Growth Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.84.

The shares of the company added by 14.98% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.2201 while ending the day at $9.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a 9.13% incline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. SRG had ended its last session trading at $8.08. SRG 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $45.70.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -113.33%.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated ESTC as Reiterated on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $80 suggesting that ESTC could down by -3.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $84.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.09% to reach $77.92/share. It started the day trading at $84.99 and traded between $77.2401 and $80.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESTC’s 50-day SMA is 61.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.16. The stock has a high of $104.10 for the year while the low is $39.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.43%, as 6.70M SRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.93% of Elastic N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ESTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,384,158 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,286,806 shares of ESTC, with a total valuation of $467,375,737. Sylebra Capital Ltd. meanwhile bought more ESTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $370,959,334 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its Elastic N.V. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,019,843 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Elastic N.V. which are valued at $257,832,730. In the same vein, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… decreased its Elastic N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,311,462 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,626,485 shares and is now valued at $232,602,748. Following these latest developments, around 11.50% of Elastic N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.