Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE), Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

The shares of Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Interface Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2018. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that TILE is Buy in its latest report on November 04, 2016. Raymond James thinks that TILE is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.23.

The shares of the company added by 8.78% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.11 while ending the day at $9.79. During the trading session, a total of 0.63 million shares were traded which represents a -21.81% decline from the average session volume which is 0.52 million shares. TILE had ended its last session trading at $9.00. Interface Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TILE 52-week low price stands at $5.06 while its 52-week high price is $17.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Interface Inc. generated 72.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -59.38%. Interface Inc. has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.04% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.71 and traded between $9.90 and $10.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BZH’s 50-day SMA is 6.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.27. The stock has a high of $17.23 for the year while the low is $4.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.76%, as 1.63M TILE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.73% of Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 827.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. bought more BZH shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. purchasing 266,060 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,614,685 shares of BZH, with a total valuation of $18,407,382. Towle & Co. meanwhile bought more BZH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,756,591 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares by 3.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,358,877 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 78,754 shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc. which are valued at $16,606,494. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Beazer Homes USA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.