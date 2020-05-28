Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX), Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

The shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Century Aluminum Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2018. The stock was given Sell rating by Berenberg in its report released on September 21, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Cowen was of a view that CENX is Outperform in its latest report on May 04, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CENX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.28.

The shares of the company added by 10.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.204 while ending the day at $5.74. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a -42.97% decline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. CENX had ended its last session trading at $5.18. Century Aluminum Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CENX 52-week low price stands at $2.91 while its 52-week high price is $8.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Century Aluminum Company generated 149.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1800.0%. Century Aluminum Company has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $173. Wells Fargo also rated BYND as Downgrade on May 01, 2020, with its price target of $72 suggesting that BYND could down by -55.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $132.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.32% to reach $79.16/share. It started the day trading at $131.98 and traded between $116.00 and $123.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BYND’s 50-day SMA is 93.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 106.70. The stock has a high of $239.71 for the year while the low is $48.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.52%, as 6.48M CENX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.83% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 59.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BYND shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 83,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,112,995 shares of BYND, with a total valuation of $308,155,375. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP meanwhile bought more BYND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $217,990,927 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Beyond Meat Inc. shares by 0.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,184 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. which are valued at $110,453,042. In the same vein, Barclays Bank Plc (Private Bankin… increased its Beyond Meat Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 577,665 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 736,271 shares and is now valued at $72,883,466. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Beyond Meat Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.