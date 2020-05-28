Mixed Analyst Attention: RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE), ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

The shares of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2016. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2015, to Buy the RAVE stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on June 18, 2015. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on April 24, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.91.

The shares of the company added by 22.40% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.8322 while ending the day at $1.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -397.9% decline from the average session volume which is 0.31 million shares. RAVE had ended its last session trading at $0.87. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 RAVE 52-week low price stands at $0.52 while its 52-week high price is $3.23.

The RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. generated 1.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 68.42%.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $200. Even though the stock has been trading at $160.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.22% to reach $166.80/share. It started the day trading at $159.735 and traded between $149.16 and $153.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RMD’s 50-day SMA is 155.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 150.27. The stock has a high of $177.99 for the year while the low is $108.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.15%, as 1.91M RAVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of ResMed Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.42, while the P/B ratio is 9.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 887.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RMD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -116,658 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,420,136 shares of RMD, with a total valuation of $2,395,055,524. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,281,018,785 worth of shares.

Similarly, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its ResMed Inc. shares by 4.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,168,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 367,990 shares of ResMed Inc. which are valued at $1,268,768,697. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ResMed Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 218,417 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,657,104 shares and is now valued at $1,033,981,393. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of ResMed Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.