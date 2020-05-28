Mixed Analyst Attention: Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC), Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)

The shares of Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on January 30, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Investors Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $15. Wells Fargo was of a view that ISBC is Outperform in its latest report on February 01, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that ISBC is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.03.

The shares of the company added by 11.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.98 while ending the day at $9.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a 32.43% incline from the average session volume which is 2.92 million shares. ISBC had ended its last session trading at $8.64. Investors Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.26, with a beta of 1.17. ISBC 52-week low price stands at $6.31 while its 52-week high price is $12.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. Investors Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on February 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.20. Wunderlich also rated KOPN as Downgrade on August 03, 2016, with its price target of $2 suggesting that KOPN could surge by 36.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.88% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.08 and traded between $0.92 and $0.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KOPN’s 50-day SMA is 0.5108 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5464. The stock has a high of $1.39 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.69%, as 3.91M ISBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.79% of Kopin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 981.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 173.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 90.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. bought more KOPN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. purchasing 78,614 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,361,611 shares of KOPN, with a total valuation of $3,754,422. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more KOPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,504,252 worth of shares.

Similarly, Millennium Management LLC decreased its Kopin Corporation shares by 2.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,480,332 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -56,886 shares of Kopin Corporation which are valued at $1,264,969. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Kopin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,794 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,499,481 shares and is now valued at $764,735. Following these latest developments, around 8.00% of Kopin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.