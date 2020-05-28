Mixed Analyst Attention: Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

The shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $29 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fidelity National Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Outperform the FNF stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $48. Susquehanna was of a view that FNF is Positive in its latest report on June 19, 2019. Compass Point thinks that FNF is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.81.

The shares of the company added by 9.36% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $31.065 while ending the day at $32.49. During the trading session, a total of 8.03 million shares were traded which represents a -137.46% decline from the average session volume which is 3.38 million shares. FNF had ended its last session trading at $29.71. Fidelity National Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.25. FNF 52-week low price stands at $19.00 while its 52-week high price is $49.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.03%. Fidelity National Financial Inc. has the potential to record 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Raymond James also rated SNV as Downgrade on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $41 suggesting that SNV could surge by 18.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.47% to reach $25.16/share. It started the day trading at $20.70 and traded between $19.46 and $20.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNV’s 50-day SMA is 17.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.09. The stock has a high of $40.32 for the year while the low is $10.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.97%, as 5.47M FNF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.40% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SNV shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 189,676 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,576,300 shares of SNV, with a total valuation of $285,238,063. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SNV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,077,790 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Synovus Financial Corp. shares by 33.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,425,975 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,613,213 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. which are valued at $219,049,735. In the same vein, Synovus Trust Co. NA (Investment … increased its Synovus Financial Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,492 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,017,987 shares and is now valued at $126,437,907. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Synovus Financial Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.