Mixed Analyst Attention: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG), Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

The shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dorian LPG Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DNB Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Hold the LPG stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by DNB Markets in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16.30. Wells Fargo was of a view that LPG is Outperform in its latest report on July 25, 2019. DNB Markets thinks that LPG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.35.

The shares of the company added by 14.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.14 while ending the day at $9.07. During the trading session, a total of 0.99 million shares were traded which represents a -42.73% decline from the average session volume which is 0.7 million shares. LPG had ended its last session trading at $7.95. Dorian LPG Ltd. currently has a market cap of $486.42 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.49, with a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 LPG 52-week low price stands at $6.08 while its 52-week high price is $16.68.

The Dorian LPG Ltd. generated 66.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 98.67%.

A look at its technical shows that GHSI’s 50-day SMA is 0.4552 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3698. The stock has a high of $3.05 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.21%, as 3.31M LPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.80% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 64.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 132.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GHSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,205.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 505,450 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 547,375 shares of GHSI, with a total valuation of $252,887. Geode Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more GHSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $127,668 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 7.23% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.