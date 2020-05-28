Mixed Analyst Attention: BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU), Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

The shares of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $22 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BankUnited Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $37. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on October 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. DA Davidson was of a view that BKU is Buy in its latest report on September 27, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that BKU is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $22.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.87.

The shares of the company added by 10.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.93 while ending the day at $19.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -24.94% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. BKU had ended its last session trading at $17.42. BankUnited Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 1.28. BKU 52-week low price stands at $13.47 while its 52-week high price is $37.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 345.45%. BankUnited Inc. has the potential to record 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $7.7899 and traded between $6.90 and $7.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DTIL’s 50-day SMA is 6.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.99. The stock has a high of $23.67 for the year while the low is $4.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.79%, as 1.60M BKU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.58% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 474.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.59% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,062,000 shares of DTIL, with a total valuation of $27,946,560. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DTIL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,202,165 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its Precision BioSciences Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,942,869 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. which are valued at $13,366,939. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Precision BioSciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 379,379 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,329,485 shares and is now valued at $9,146,857. Following these latest developments, around 7.70% of Precision BioSciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.