Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

The shares of SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SeaChange International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on December 07, 2017. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on December 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Dougherty & Company was of a view that SEAC is Buy in its latest report on August 24, 2016. Lake Street thinks that SEAC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.76.

The shares of the company added by 13.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.80 while ending the day at $2.04. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a -299.61% decline from the average session volume which is 0.55 million shares. SEAC had ended its last session trading at $1.79. SeaChange International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 SEAC 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $4.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SeaChange International Inc. generated 9.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 272.73%. SeaChange International Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated LIVX as Upgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $3.25 suggesting that LIVX could surge by 39.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.35% to reach $4.94/share. It started the day trading at $3.24 and traded between $2.82 and $3.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LIVX’s 50-day SMA is 2.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.89. The stock has a high of $4.60 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.19%, as 2.26M SEAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.47% of LiveXLive Media Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 433.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 146.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 94.19% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Trinad Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,276,180 shares of LIVX, with a total valuation of $44,054,259. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more LIVX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,830,293 worth of shares.

Similarly, No Street GP LP increased its LiveXLive Media Inc. shares by 27.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,175,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 675,000 shares of LiveXLive Media Inc. which are valued at $8,096,250. In the same vein, Sandor Capital Management LP increased its LiveXLive Media Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 314,560 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,704,084 shares and is now valued at $6,895,414. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of LiveXLive Media Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.