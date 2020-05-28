Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH), Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

The shares of NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NMI Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36.50. Compass Point was of a view that NMIH is Neutral in its latest report on February 12, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that NMIH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.25.

The shares of the company added by 9.86% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.96 while ending the day at $17.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a 2.16% incline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. NMIH had ended its last session trading at $15.93. NMI Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.30, with a beta of 1.89. NMIH 52-week low price stands at $8.06 while its 52-week high price is $35.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.33%. NMI Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

