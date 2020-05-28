Is There A Value in Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) And Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

The shares of Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tivity Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $16. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that TVTY is Neutral in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that TVTY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 488.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.66.

The shares of the company added by 14.62% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.95 while ending the day at $11.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.51 million shares were traded which represents a 20.52% incline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. TVTY had ended its last session trading at $9.85. Tivity Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 143.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TVTY 52-week low price stands at $1.92 while its 52-week high price is $26.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tivity Health Inc. generated 83.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 633.33%. Tivity Health Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $0.61 and traded between $0.5311 and $0.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEIX’s 50-day SMA is 0.3446 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5264. The stock has a high of $1.15 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 255817.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 56.97%, as 401,556 TVTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.50% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more PEIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 79,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,852,491 shares of PEIX, with a total valuation of $1,009,782.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,676,539 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,800 shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc. which are valued at $593,495. In the same vein, HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,310,261 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,530,012 shares and is now valued at $541,624. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.