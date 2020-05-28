Is There A Value in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) And Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

The shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2016. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sotherly Hotels Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on January 19, 2016.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.96.

The shares of the company added by 31.37% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.11 while ending the day at $2.68. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a -173.02% decline from the average session volume which is 0.24 million shares. SOHO had ended its last session trading at $2.04. SOHO 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $7.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -416.67%. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on August 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. It started the day trading at $3.03 and traded between $2.65 and $2.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATHX’s 50-day SMA is 2.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.64. The stock has a high of $4.38 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.38%, as 14.05M SOHO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.15% of Athersys Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 133.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 109.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ATHX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 204,575 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,540,790 shares of ATHX, with a total valuation of $19,643,817. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ATHX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,871,588 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Athersys Inc. shares by 18.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,834,191 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 436,068 shares of Athersys Inc. which are valued at $6,518,639. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Athersys Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 316,230 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,958,979 shares and is now valued at $4,505,652. Following these latest developments, around 9.70% of Athersys Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.