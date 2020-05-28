Is There A Value in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) And Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

The shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $40 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CL King advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Buy the GCO stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on September 09, 2019. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on August 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that GCO is Hold in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that GCO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 297.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.05.

The shares of the company added by 12.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.052 while ending the day at $21.92. During the trading session, a total of 0.56 million shares were traded which represents a -8.47% decline from the average session volume which is 0.51 million shares. GCO had ended its last session trading at $19.43. Genesco Inc. currently has a market cap of $322.22 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.52, with a beta of 1.68. Genesco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GCO 52-week low price stands at $5.51 while its 52-week high price is $53.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genesco Inc. generated 81.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 89.32%. Genesco Inc. has the potential to record 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. H.C. Wainwright also rated NVAX as Reiterated on April 30, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that NVAX could down by -96.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.62% to reach $23.17/share. It started the day trading at $48.8394 and traded between $40.9757 and $45.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVAX’s 50-day SMA is 23.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.24. The stock has a high of $61.50 for the year while the low is $3.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.91%, as 7.36M GCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.89% of Novavax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 393.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 1109.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 43.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 731,072 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,426,985 shares of NVAX, with a total valuation of $44,001,238. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,251,842 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Novavax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.