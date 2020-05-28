Is There A Value in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) And Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)

The shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ambev S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that ABEV is Neutral in its latest report on July 26, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ABEV is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.62.

The shares of the company added by 10.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.42 while ending the day at $2.59. During the trading session, a total of 49.97 million shares were traded which represents a -37.58% decline from the average session volume which is 36.32 million shares. ABEV had ended its last session trading at $2.35. ABEV 52-week low price stands at $1.90 while its 52-week high price is $5.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ambev S.A. generated 2.98 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Ambev S.A. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is now rated as Neutral. Maxim Group also rated VUZI as Initiated on October 28, 2016, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VUZI could surge by 22.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.26% to reach $3.17/share. It started the day trading at $2.76 and traded between $2.32 and $2.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VUZI’s 50-day SMA is 1.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.98. The stock has a high of $5.00 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.58%, as 3.72M ABEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.58% of Vuzix Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VUZI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -7,155 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,168,842 shares of VUZI, with a total valuation of $1,811,705. Taylor Frigon Capital Management … meanwhile bought more VUZI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,672,297 worth of shares.

Similarly, AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its Vuzix Corporation shares by 38.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 964,134 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -609,600 shares of Vuzix Corporation which are valued at $1,494,408. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Vuzix Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,958 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 534,769 shares and is now valued at $828,892. Following these latest developments, around 6.40% of Vuzix Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.