Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)?

The shares of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $8 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Scientific Games Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Buy the SGMS stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Credit Suisse was of a view that SGMS is Underperform in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that SGMS is worth Positive rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 336.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.80.

The shares of the company added by 10.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.85 while ending the day at $16.43. During the trading session, a total of 2.64 million shares were traded which represents a -16.78% decline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. SGMS had ended its last session trading at $14.94. SGMS 52-week low price stands at $3.76 while its 52-week high price is $31.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Scientific Games Corporation generated 389.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -80.0%. Scientific Games Corporation has the potential to record -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $0.494 and traded between $0.4201 and $0.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNGO’s 50-day SMA is 0.3863 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8998. The stock has a high of $4.70 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.33%, as 3.64M SGMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.04% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.11% over the last six months.

Geode Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more BNGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,774 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 10.41% of Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.