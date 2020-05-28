Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC), Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)?

The shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on August 22, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ORBCOMM Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. First Analysis Sec advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2019, to Outperform the ORBC stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on February 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ORBC is Buy in its latest report on April 25, 2017. Macquarie thinks that ORBC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 164.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.41.

The shares of the company added by 8.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.04 while ending the day at $3.28. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a 29.98% incline from the average session volume which is 0.92 million shares. ORBC had ended its last session trading at $3.01. ORBCOMM Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 ORBC 52-week low price stands at $1.24 while its 52-week high price is $8.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ORBCOMM Inc. generated 70.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. ORBCOMM Inc. has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. BTIG Research also rated UAA as Initiated on April 29, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that UAA could surge by 19.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.22% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.61 and traded between $8.995 and $9.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAA’s 50-day SMA is 9.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.42. The stock has a high of $27.72 for the year while the low is $7.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.11%, as 27.84M ORBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.03% of Under Armour Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UAA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -822,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,255,688 shares of UAA, with a total valuation of $211,064,269. Lone Pine Capital LLC meanwhile bought more UAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $181,637,407 worth of shares.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by 30.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,034,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,269,100 shares of Under Armour Inc. which are valued at $146,239,490. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 257,234 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,191,107 shares and is now valued at $95,771,335. Following these latest developments, around 0.33% of Under Armour Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.