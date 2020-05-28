Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)?

The shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that SID is Buy in its latest report on February 22, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SID is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.87.

The shares of the company added by 12.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.6015 while ending the day at $1.74. During the trading session, a total of 3.14 million shares were traded which represents a -8.05% decline from the average session volume which is 2.91 million shares. SID had ended its last session trading at $1.55. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SID 52-week low price stands at $1.02 while its 52-week high price is $4.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Companhia Siderurgica Nacional generated 741.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 252.38%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.8888 and traded between $0.79 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SESN’s 50-day SMA is 0.6043 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9399. The stock has a high of $2.60 for the year while the low is $0.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.98%, as 2.47M SID shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.59% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SESN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -12,270 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,978,202 shares of SESN, with a total valuation of $2,188,011. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SESN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,165,375 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kingdon Capital Management LLC decreased its Sesen Bio Inc. shares by 5.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,749,219 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -96,397 shares of Sesen Bio Inc. which are valued at $962,070. Following these latest developments, around 0.07% of Sesen Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.