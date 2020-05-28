Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI), Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)?

The shares of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on September 18, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on August 29, 2019, to Outperform the CVGI stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on December 11, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that CVGI is Buy in its latest report on March 30, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that CVGI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 06, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.20.

The shares of the company added by 26.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.26 while ending the day at $2.91. During the trading session, a total of 0.52 million shares were traded which represents a -46.85% decline from the average session volume which is 0.35 million shares. CVGI had ended its last session trading at $2.31. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CVGI 52-week low price stands at $1.24 while its 52-week high price is $8.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. generated 58.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1050.0%. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $6.75 and traded between $5.94 and $6.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RC’s 50-day SMA is 5.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.11. The stock has a high of $16.19 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.06%, as 1.02M CVGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of Ready Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 705.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Waterfall Asset Management LLC sold more RC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Waterfall Asset Management LLC selling -30,705 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,768,685 shares of RC, with a total valuation of $85,167,129. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,738,432 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ready Capital Corporation shares by 8.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,083,608 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 157,354 shares of Ready Capital Corporation which are valued at $13,897,665. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its Ready Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,292,166 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,810,013 shares and is now valued at $12,072,787. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Ready Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.