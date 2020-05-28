Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)?

The shares of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westpac Banking Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that WBK is Buy in its latest report on November 06, 2018. Macquarie thinks that WBK is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.73.

The shares of the company added by 9.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.625 while ending the day at $11.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -16.43% decline from the average session volume which is 0.93 million shares. WBK had ended its last session trading at $10.84. Westpac Banking Corporation currently has a market cap of $43.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.53, with a beta of 1.03. WBK 52-week low price stands at $7.98 while its 52-week high price is $20.56.

Westpac Banking Corporation has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on May 15, 2013 where it informed investors and clients that Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.91% to reach $1.70/share. It started the day trading at $5.00 and traded between $3.71 and $4.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RENN’s 50-day SMA is 1.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.92. The stock has a high of $5.40 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 145422.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.32%, as 182,243 WBK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of Renren Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 181.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 136.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 186.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 83.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC sold more RENN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling -28,369 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 163,884 shares of RENN, with a total valuation of $154,051. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more RENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,895 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 50.07% of Renren Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.