Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)?

The shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on December 07, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on September 14, 2018, to Buy the PGNX stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Aegis Capital was of a view that PGNX is Buy in its latest report on October 27, 2016. Jefferies thinks that PGNX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 126.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.70.

The shares of the company added by 8.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.86 while ending the day at $4.29. During the trading session, a total of 0.71 million shares were traded which represents a 23.49% incline from the average session volume which is 0.92 million shares. PGNX had ended its last session trading at $3.94. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 PGNX 52-week low price stands at $1.89 while its 52-week high price is $6.37.

The Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 29.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.05%.

Investment analysts at MoffettNathanson published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. It started the day trading at $17.73 and traded between $16.31 and $17.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXC’s 50-day SMA is 15.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.41. The stock has a high of $57.23 for the year while the low is $7.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.15%, as 9.25M PGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.66% of DXC Technology Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DXC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -288,314 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,397,565 shares of DXC, with a total valuation of $514,847,853. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $256,515,351 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its DXC Technology Company shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,986,562 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of DXC Technology Company which are valued at $199,186,369. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its DXC Technology Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 131,151 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,902,614 shares and is now valued at $197,664,392. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of DXC Technology Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.