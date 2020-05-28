Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)?

The shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Imperial Capital was of a view that OSW is Outperform in its latest report on November 15, 2019. Nomura thinks that OSW is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 183.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.70.

The shares of the company added by 10.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.45 while ending the day at $6.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a 6.74% incline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. OSW had ended its last session trading at $6.30. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 OSW 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $17.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited generated 20.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 500.0%. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.91 and traded between $0.80 and $0.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XSPA’s 50-day SMA is 0.3991 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8612. The stock has a high of $5.45 for the year while the low is $0.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 47.00%, as 3.80M OSW shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 27.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 93.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.17% over the last six months.

Citadel Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more XSPA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $150,952 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.83% of XpresSpa Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.