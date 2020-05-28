Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN), Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.97.

The shares of the company added by 21.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.2801 while ending the day at $2.82. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a -1152.63% decline from the average session volume which is 0.06 million shares. GRIN had ended its last session trading at $2.33. GRIN 52-week low price stands at $2.03 while its 52-week high price is $7.97.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.35% to reach $25.96/share. It started the day trading at $28.00 and traded between $24.52 and $26.40 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $29.80 for the year while the low is $12.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.73%, as 2.98M GRIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.31% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1147.83, while the P/B ratio is 2.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 988.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Keenan Capital LLC bought more PING shares, increasing its portfolio by 46.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Keenan Capital LLC purchasing 623,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,953,366 shares of PING, with a total valuation of $48,677,881. ETF Managers Group LLC meanwhile sold more PING shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,759,431 worth of shares.

Similarly, Polar Capital LLP increased its Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares by 210.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,567,430 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,062,585 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. which are valued at $39,060,356. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 74,979 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,365,549 shares and is now valued at $34,029,481. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.