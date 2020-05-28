Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1128.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 95.33.

The shares of the company added by 212.46% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.33 while ending the day at $2.58. During the trading session, a total of 67.99 million shares were traded which represents a -33216.1% decline from the average session volume which is 0.2 million shares. GRNQ had ended its last session trading at $0.83. Greenpro Capital Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 GRNQ 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $2.82.

The Greenpro Capital Corp. generated 0.68 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $3.58 and traded between $3.08 and $3.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEIP’s 50-day SMA is 2.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.01. The stock has a high of $3.77 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.13%, as 4.08M GRNQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.56% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 55.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 80.65% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MPM Oncology Impact Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,250,000 shares of MEIP, with a total valuation of $16,937,500. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more MEIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,741,646 worth of shares.

Similarly, BVF Partners LP decreased its MEI Pharma Inc. shares by 5.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,046,272 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -300,000 shares of MEI Pharma Inc. which are valued at $13,675,397. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MEI Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,350,316 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,866,183 shares and is now valued at $13,187,356. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of MEI Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.