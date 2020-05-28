Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)?

The shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $19 price target. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golar LNG Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Neutral the GLNG stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $12. Morgan Stanley was of a view that GLNG is Overweight in its latest report on September 20, 2019. Cowen thinks that GLNG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.95.

The shares of the company added by 11.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.00 while ending the day at $7.66. During the trading session, a total of 2.57 million shares were traded which represents a -38.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.85 million shares. GLNG had ended its last session trading at $6.85. Golar LNG Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 GLNG 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $19.69.

The Golar LNG Limited generated 333.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. Golar LNG Limited has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on November 13, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.25. It started the day trading at $0.16 and traded between $0.15 and $0.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.1442 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.1809. The stock has a high of $0.50 for the year while the low is $0.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.66%, as 3.57M GLNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.57% of Enservco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cross River Management LLC sold more ENSV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cross River Management LLC selling -1,779,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,513,419 shares of ENSV, with a total valuation of $2,312,952. Hunter Associates Investment Mana… meanwhile sold more ENSV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $284,821 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Enservco Corporation shares by 3.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 979,577 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -32,034 shares of Enservco Corporation which are valued at $215,507. Following these latest developments, around 16.19% of Enservco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.