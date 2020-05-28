Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)?

The shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $22 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Hold the BJRI stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from CL King Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the CL King set price target on the stock to $46. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on October 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Maxim Group was of a view that BJRI is Buy in its latest report on July 26, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that BJRI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 295.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.22.

The shares of the company added by 13.60% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.3672 while ending the day at $23.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a -15.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. BJRI had ended its last session trading at $20.92. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. currently has a market cap of $526.39 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.15, with a beta of 1.90. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 BJRI 52-week low price stands at $6.01 while its 52-week high price is $46.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BJ’s Restaurants Inc. generated 80.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 780.0%. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

