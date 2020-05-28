Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT), Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)?

The shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on June 17, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on February 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Robert W. Baird was of a view that AHT is Neutral in its latest report on January 11, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that AHT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.75.

The shares of the company added by 15.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.735 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -56.64% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. AHT had ended its last session trading at $0.71. AHT 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $4.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 491.67%. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is now rated as Buy. Cowen also rated INSG as Initiated on May 24, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that INSG could surge by 8.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.81% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.95 and traded between $9.90 and $10.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INSG’s 50-day SMA is 9.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.94. The stock has a high of $15.15 for the year while the low is $3.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.98%, as 22.51M AHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.11% of Inseego Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 43.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 107.92% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,965,504 shares of INSG, with a total valuation of $262,487,773. North Sound Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more INSG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,883,074 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Inseego Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,085,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 128 shares of Inseego Corp. which are valued at $36,872,323. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Inseego Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 61,879 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,360,399 shares and is now valued at $28,206,768. Following these latest developments, around 12.60% of Inseego Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.