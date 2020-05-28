Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)?

The shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TrustCo Bank Corp NY, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on October 07, 2015, to Mkt Perform the TRST stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 23, 2015. Sterne Agee was of a view that TRST is Neutral in its latest report on November 11, 2009. Sterne Agee thinks that TRST is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2008 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.74.

The shares of the company added by 10.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.41 while ending the day at $6.90. During the trading session, a total of 0.66 million shares were traded which represents a 2.19% incline from the average session volume which is 0.67 million shares. TRST had ended its last session trading at $6.26. TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a market cap of $666.47 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.36, with a beta of 1.24. TRST 52-week low price stands at $4.30 while its 52-week high price is $9.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.14%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has the potential to record 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Dawson James also rated CVM as Initiated on March 02, 2015, with its price target of $3 suggesting that CVM could surge by 32.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.24% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.40 and traded between $11.82 and $12.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVM’s 50-day SMA is 12.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.32. The stock has a high of $18.00 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.15%, as 6.29M TRST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.18% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 905.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 58.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CVM shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 215,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,055,666 shares of CVM, with a total valuation of $36,179,722. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,883,170 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of CEL-SCI Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.