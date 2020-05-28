Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)?

The shares of Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teligent Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.91.

The shares of the company added by 9.60% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.60 while ending the day at $0.40. During the trading session, a total of 0.52 million shares were traded which represents a -146.56% decline from the average session volume which is 0.21 million shares. TLGT had ended its last session trading at $0.36. TLGT 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $1.09.

The Teligent Inc. generated 15.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.17%.

A look at its technical shows that DCAR’s 50-day SMA is 0.6146 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7027. The stock has a high of $1.75 for the year while the low is $0.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 260492.83 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 50.56%, as 392,198 TLGT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.35% of DropCar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.67, while the P/B ratio is 2.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.33% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Institute for Wealth Management L… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,169 shares of DCAR, with a total valuation of $10,524.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC decreased its DropCar Inc. shares by 58.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,739 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,840 shares of DropCar Inc. which are valued at $1,504. Following these latest developments, around 22.09% of DropCar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.