Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON), Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)?

The shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on January 30, 2018. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $7 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of StoneMor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 10, 2016. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on November 09, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Wunderlich was of a view that STON is Hold in its latest report on October 28, 2016. Raymond James thinks that STON is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.53.

The shares of the company added by 9.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.6901 while ending the day at $0.74. During the trading session, a total of 0.97 million shares were traded which represents a -164.39% decline from the average session volume which is 0.37 million shares. STON had ended its last session trading at $0.68. STON 52-week low price stands at $0.46 while its 52-week high price is $2.66.

The StoneMor Inc. generated 47.47 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on May 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. BofA/Merrill also rated RDN as Reiterated on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that RDN could surge by 22.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.26% to reach $22.27/share. It started the day trading at $17.49 and traded between $16.15 and $17.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDN’s 50-day SMA is 13.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.46. The stock has a high of $26.32 for the year while the low is $9.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.27%, as 4.85M STON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.72% of Radian Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RDN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 89,194 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,866,482 shares of RDN, with a total valuation of $282,619,900. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more RDN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $245,728,774 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Radian Group Inc. shares by 3.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,307,017 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -547,891 shares of Radian Group Inc. which are valued at $199,339,115. In the same vein, Putnam Investment Management LLC decreased its Radian Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 230,163 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,370,428 shares and is now valued at $140,369,011. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Radian Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.