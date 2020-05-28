Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET), Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.74.

The shares of the company added by 19.20% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.37 while ending the day at $1.49. During the trading session, a total of 20.76 million shares were traded which represents a -959.08% decline from the average session volume which is 1.96 million shares. SFET had ended its last session trading at $1.25. SFET 52-week low price stands at $0.93 while its 52-week high price is $63.32.

The Safe-T Group Ltd generated 4.37 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Deutsche Bank also rated PLAN as Initiated on April 21, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that PLAN could surge by 9.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.43% to reach $49.79/share. It started the day trading at $46.57 and traded between $42.50 and $45.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLAN’s 50-day SMA is 37.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.29. The stock has a high of $63.71 for the year while the low is $26.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.05%, as 13.97M SFET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.81% of Anaplan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Coatue Management LLC bought more PLAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Coatue Management LLC purchasing 2,004,245 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,111,659 shares of PLAN, with a total valuation of $454,022,387. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PLAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $380,511,896 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its Anaplan Inc. shares by 210.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,800,903 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,608,503 shares of Anaplan Inc. which are valued at $277,884,897. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Anaplan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 810,126 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,614,900 shares and is now valued at $270,284,814. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Anaplan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.