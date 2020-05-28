Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.34.

The shares of the company added by 12.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.30 while ending the day at $1.40. During the trading session, a total of 12.1 million shares were traded which represents a -332.3% decline from the average session volume which is 2.8 million shares. PHUN had ended its last session trading at $1.24. Phunware Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 PHUN 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $5.50.

The Phunware Inc. generated 0.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Phunware Inc. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Jefferies also rated SDGR as Initiated on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that SDGR could down by -30.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.52% to reach $50.00/share. It started the day trading at $70.20 and traded between $60.00 and $65.25 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $75.60 for the year while the low is $25.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.37%, as 2.47M PHUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.33% of Schrodinger Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.85%.

D. E. Shaw & Co. LP meanwhile bought more SDGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,288,581 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 19.00% of Schrodinger Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.