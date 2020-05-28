Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK), Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)?

The shares of Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kirkland’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $12.50. Sidoti was of a view that KIRK is Neutral in its latest report on August 23, 2016. Barrington Research thinks that KIRK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.75.

The shares of the company added by 10.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.00 while ending the day at $1.14. During the trading session, a total of 2.84 million shares were traded which represents a -380.75% decline from the average session volume which is 0.59 million shares. KIRK had ended its last session trading at $1.03. Kirkland’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 KIRK 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $4.69.

The Kirkland’s Inc. generated 30.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 263.79%. Kirkland’s Inc. has the potential to record -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Stifel also rated CGEN as Initiated on May 13, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that CGEN could surge by 32.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.56% to reach $19.60/share. It started the day trading at $14.37 and traded between $12.57 and $13.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGEN’s 50-day SMA is 11.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.26. The stock has a high of $16.31 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.76%, as 3.81M KIRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.83% of Compugen Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 138.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more CGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 1,351,050 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,326,360 shares of CGEN, with a total valuation of $149,628,956. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more CGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,147,557 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Compugen Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.