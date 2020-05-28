Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN), GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)?

The shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2018. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on September 12, 2018, to Neutral the FRAN stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on June 18, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Neutral rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on September 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. SunTrust was of a view that FRAN is Buy in its latest report on August 22, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that FRAN is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $21.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.99.

The shares of the company added by 32.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.85 while ending the day at $3.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -344.14% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. FRAN had ended its last session trading at $2.79. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 FRAN 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $21.95.

The Francesca’s Holdings Corporation generated 17.84 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated GSX as Initiated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that GSX could surge by 31.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.03% to reach $43.65/share. It started the day trading at $31.86 and traded between $29.00 and $29.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSX’s 50-day SMA is 36.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.12. The stock has a high of $46.40 for the year while the low is $8.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.13%, as 26.06M FRAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.89% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 161.79, while the P/B ratio is 29.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 60.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more GSX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 132,588 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,998,929 shares of GSX, with a total valuation of $276,877,631. Bank of America, NA (Private Bank… meanwhile bought more GSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $169,168,608 worth of shares.