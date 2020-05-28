Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)?

The shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cinemark Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Macquarie advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2020, to Outperform the CNK stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on April 16, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by MKM Partners in its report released on April 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. B. Riley FBR was of a view that CNK is Buy in its latest report on April 06, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that CNK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.14.

The shares of the company added by 11.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.82 while ending the day at $17.24. During the trading session, a total of 6.04 million shares were traded which represents a -8.58% decline from the average session volume which is 5.56 million shares. CNK had ended its last session trading at $15.45. Cinemark Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.39, with a beta of 1.79. Cinemark Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CNK 52-week low price stands at $5.71 while its 52-week high price is $41.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cinemark Holdings Inc. generated 488.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.27%. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $69. BofA/Merrill also rated BNTX as Downgrade on April 28, 2020, with its price target of $51 suggesting that BNTX could down by -8.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.47% to reach $43.78/share. It started the day trading at $50.22 and traded between $46.30 and $47.59 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $105.00 for the year while the low is $12.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.66%, as 1.95M CNK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.78% of BioNTech SE shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 123.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more BNTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 483,935 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,612,117 shares of BNTX, with a total valuation of $124,023,315. Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… meanwhile sold more BNTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $105,791,612 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its BioNTech SE shares by 68.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 708,609 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,541,789 shares of BioNTech SE which are valued at $33,644,755. Following these latest developments, around 1.26% of BioNTech SE stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.