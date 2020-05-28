Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT), TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)?

The shares of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $15 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brinker International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $54. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that EAT is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that EAT is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 302.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.03.

The shares of the company added by 8.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $26.27 while ending the day at $28.15. During the trading session, a total of 3.43 million shares were traded which represents a 1.1% incline from the average session volume which is 3.47 million shares. EAT had ended its last session trading at $25.90. EAT 52-week low price stands at $7.00 while its 52-week high price is $47.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brinker International Inc. generated 167.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. Brinker International Inc. has the potential to record 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $415. Vertical Research also rated TDG as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $309 suggesting that TDG could down by -16.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $403.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.02% to reach $372.83/share. It started the day trading at $436.56 and traded between $410.21 and $435.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDG’s 50-day SMA is 330.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 500.99. The stock has a high of $673.51 for the year while the low is $200.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.31%, as 3.47M EAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.59% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 987.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more TDG shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 303,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,556,250 shares of TDG, with a total valuation of $2,017,363,250. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TDG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,949,914,605 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its TransDigm Group Incorporated shares by 49.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,390,171 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,123,441 shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated which are valued at $1,230,903,287. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TransDigm Group Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 46,869 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,869,798 shares and is now valued at $1,041,966,258. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of TransDigm Group Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.