Is It Crazy To Buy The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) And Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

The shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $14 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on May 06, 2020, to Market Perform the CAKE stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gordon Haskett Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. That day the Gordon Haskett set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that CAKE is Market Perform in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that CAKE is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $21.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.51.

The shares of the company added by 10.61% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.76 while ending the day at $23.56. During the trading session, a total of 5.61 million shares were traded which represents a -56.25% decline from the average session volume which is 3.59 million shares. CAKE had ended its last session trading at $21.30. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CAKE 52-week low price stands at $14.52 while its 52-week high price is $46.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1950.0%. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has the potential to record -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 12, 2012 where it informed investors and clients that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $3.85 and traded between $3.21 and $3.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPIX’s 50-day SMA is 3.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.75. The stock has a high of $6.74 for the year while the low is $3.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 80547.22 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.69%, as 81,103 CAKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.93% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 23.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ariel Investments LLC bought more CPIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ariel Investments LLC purchasing 74,003 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,084,223 shares of CPIX, with a total valuation of $4,293,523. Stonepine Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CPIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,594,631 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 852,622 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,697 shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $3,376,383. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,320 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 471,658 shares and is now valued at $1,867,766. Following these latest developments, around 42.70% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.