Is It Crazy To Buy Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) And BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

The shares of Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stoneridge Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on June 20, 2018, to Buy the SRI stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from CL King Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2018. That day the CL King set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Outperform rating by Barrington Research in its report released on April 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Stephens was of a view that SRI is Overweight in its latest report on March 20, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that SRI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.02.

The shares of the company added by 9.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.61 while ending the day at $21.94. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a -37.47% decline from the average session volume which is 0.37 million shares. SRI had ended its last session trading at $20.12. Stoneridge Inc. currently has a market cap of $588.43 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 40.75, with a beta of 1.60. Stoneridge Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SRI 52-week low price stands at $13.87 while its 52-week high price is $34.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Stoneridge Inc. generated 81.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -80.0%. Stoneridge Inc. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. DA Davidson also rated BXS as Upgrade on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $34.50 suggesting that BXS could down by -2.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.25% to reach $23.19/share. It started the day trading at $23.95 and traded between $21.705 and $23.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BXS’s 50-day SMA is 20.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.99. The stock has a high of $32.97 for the year while the low is $17.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.19%, as 3.24M SRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.88% of BancorpSouth Bank shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 739.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BXS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -299,244 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,466,258 shares of BXS, with a total valuation of $229,106,388. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BXS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,276,292 worth of shares.

Similarly, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou… increased its BancorpSouth Bank shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,530,498 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 80,064 shares of BancorpSouth Bank which are valued at $121,062,601. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BancorpSouth Bank shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,881 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,635,661 shares and is now valued at $79,584,619. Following these latest developments, around 21.77% of BancorpSouth Bank stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.