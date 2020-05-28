Is It Crazy To Buy Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) And Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

The shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nabors Industries Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NBR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Tudor Pickering thinks that NBR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $31.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 294.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.60.

The shares of the company added by 18.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $33.50 while ending the day at $38.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -210.18% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. NBR had ended its last session trading at $32.68. Nabors Industries Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 NBR 52-week low price stands at $9.79 while its 52-week high price is $167.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$19.86 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nabors Industries Ltd. generated 480.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$12.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.22%. Nabors Industries Ltd. has the potential to record -93.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Wells Fargo also rated FUN as Downgrade on April 28, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that FUN could surge by 8.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.50% to reach $36.19/share. It started the day trading at $36.50 and traded between $32.65 and $33.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FUN’s 50-day SMA is 24.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.24. The stock has a high of $64.86 for the year while the low is $13.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.64%, as 2.68M NBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.92% of Cedar Fair L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC sold more FUN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC selling -300,357 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,708,115 shares of FUN, with a total valuation of $106,942,037. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… meanwhile sold more FUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,303,083 worth of shares.

Similarly, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its Cedar Fair L.P. shares by 95.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,896,897 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 925,122 shares of Cedar Fair L.P. which are valued at $54,706,509. In the same vein, Roundwood Asset Management LLC increased its Cedar Fair L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,915 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,346,915 shares and is now valued at $38,845,029. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Cedar Fair L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.