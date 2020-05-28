Is It Crazy To Buy Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) And Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

The shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $52 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Discover Financial Services, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Buy the DFS stock while also putting a $59 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $86. The stock was given Underperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Nomura was of a view that DFS is Neutral in its latest report on December 05, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that DFS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 87.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $49.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.67.

The shares of the company added by 12.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $46.95 while ending the day at $49.60. During the trading session, a total of 8.27 million shares were traded which represents a -49.09% decline from the average session volume which is 5.55 million shares. DFS had ended its last session trading at $44.08. DFS 52-week low price stands at $23.25 while its 52-week high price is $92.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1028.0%. Discover Financial Services has the potential to record 2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $3.58 and traded between $3.27 and $3.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMRS’s 50-day SMA is 2.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.37. The stock has a high of $5.26 for the year while the low is $1.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.48%, as 19.74M DFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.76% of Amyris Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more AMRS shares, increasing its portfolio by 95.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 6,302,482 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,910,638 shares of AMRS, with a total valuation of $34,858,723.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Amyris Inc. shares by 6.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,207,982 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -306,212 shares of Amyris Inc. which are valued at $11,361,551. In the same vein, FIAM LLC decreased its Amyris Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,822,133 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,660,118 shares and is now valued at $9,882,319. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Amyris Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.